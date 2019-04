BUSINESS

A higher proportion of South Koreans used mobile banking services in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to a central bank poll.The survey of 2,597 adults conducted by the Bank of Korea last year showed that 57.9 percent of respondents had used such services in 2018, up 11.9 percentage points from 2017.Meanwhile, the proportion of those in their 50s who used such services rose from 33.5 percent in 2017 to 51.8 percent last year.