The number of postpartum care centers decreases

NATIONAL

The number of postpartum care centers nationwide has fallen, a report said Monday, likely an indication of the falling birthrate.



The Korea Institute of Child Care and Education put the number of such centers at 584 last year, compared to 610 in 2015. The data, collected through the Ministry of Health and Welfare, showed the number of postpartum care centers increased from 418 in 2009 to 610 in 2015 but fell to 598 in 2017 before diminishing further the following year.







(Yonhap)

The number of people using the centers fell to 181,588 in 2017, having peaked at 194,802 in 2015.The cost of the services averaged at 2.47 million won ($2,172) for a two-week stay at the center, up from 2.03 million won in 2013. As of June 2018, the price was highest in Seoul, where the average was 3.21 million won. (Yonhap)