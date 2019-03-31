Coast Guard rescues Filipino captain off east coast

NATIONAL

The Coast Guard rescued a Filipino captain who was found unconscious on a cargo ship on Sunday, authorities said.



The 5,570-ton freighter was anchored in waters about 10 kilometers west of Gal Island when reports came in that the 64-year-old captain, identified only by his initial F, was unconscious.





(Yonhap)

The Coast Guard said it dispatched a helicopter in about 1 hour and 20 minutes to carry F to a general hospital located in the southern port city of Busan.The status of his health needs to be further monitored, the authorities said.The cargo ship, from Panama, was carrying 17 sailors, including the captain. (Yonhap)