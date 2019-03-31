Government to halt public construction work if fine dust levels spike

NATIONAL

South Korea will order a halt to public construction work in the event of high concentrations of fine dust, the government said Sunday.



The finance ministry said it will dispatch guidelines to all state agencies to follow the new rules going forward.



It said that if fine dust alarms and warnings are issued and overall conditions require action to reduce the inconvenience of people, state organizations that have placed construction orders can stop work. Under such circumstances, builders will not be required to pay indemnities for any delays such actions can bring.





The ministry then said that state organization are required to make certain that builders follow all rules related to reducing fine dust levels and take precautions to protect construction workers.“The changes will contribute to countrywide efforts to deal with fine dust as well as protect the health of construction workers,” it said.South Korea in recent years has been struggling with fine dust pollution, with the government taking flak for not coming up with effective means to counter the situation.Fine dust particles can penetrate deep into the lungs compared to other pollutants, with ultra-fine particles being absorbed directly into the blood stream, posing serious health risks. (Yonhap)