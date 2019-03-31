Go to Mobile Version

ASAP Rocky to hit Seoul for concert Friday

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Mar 31, 2019 - 16:41
  • Updated : Mar 31, 2019 - 16:41

ASAP Rocky is stopping by Seoul on Friday as part of his 2019 “Injured Generation” world tour.

The American rapper kicked off the trek in January in promotion of his third studio album, “Testing,” which was released in May last year. 


ASAP Rocky (ASAP Rocky`s official Facebook page)

In his Friday show to be held at Jamsil Arena at 8 p.m., Rocky will showcase live performances of tracks from his latest album that debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and lists collaborations with Frank Ocean, Moby, Juicy J and FKA Twigs. Korean rapper BewhY, winner of season five of local rap TV competition “Show Me the Money,” is expected to make a guest appearance.

This marks Rocky’s second visit to Korea, following the 2013 Style Icon Asia awards, presented by media conglomerate CJ ENM.

The frontman of hip-hop collective ASAP Mob released his debut studio album “Live. Love. A$AP” in 2013. The track “F-----’ Problems” earned a Grammy nomination the next year for best rap. In 2015, his second album, “At. Long. Last. ASAP,” landed atop the Billboard 200 upon release.

One of the most iconic figures in the hip-hop scene at the moment, the Harlem native is also a self-proclaimed fashion aficionado and has landed multiple joint projects with fashion labels such as Guess, Calvin Klein and JW Anderson.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


