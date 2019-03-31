Kumho Asiana creditors demand asset selloff, solid loan repayment plan

BUSINESS

Despite the voluntary departure of the Kumho Asiana chairman last week, the main creditors of the conglomerate, which owns South Korea’s second-largest air carrier Asiana Airlines, have demanded that it sell off its high-value assets and draw up a solid loan repayment plan to improve liquidity.



The demands were pushed by Asiana Airlines’ main creditors, including the state-run Korea Development Bank, as a condition for their continued support in normalizing the airline’s financial structure and credit standing, according to market sources Sunday.



If Asiana draws up an acceptable plan, the creditors say they will extend the debt moratorium under a memorandum of understanding on improving the airline’s financial standing. The memorandum, signed in April 2018, expires this week.





