Arrival duty-free shops to open at Incheon Int'l Airport in May

BUSINESS

South Korea's customs agency said Friday that it has selected two small localcompanies as the operators of the country's first arrival duty-free shops at South Korea's main gateway.



The Korea Customs Service said SM Duty Free and Entas Duty Free are set to open their concessions at Incheon International Airport's passenger Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, respectively, on May 31.







(Yonhap)

The stores will sell cosmetics, perfumes and alcoholic beverages.The move would alleviate the inconvenience of having to travel with duty-free goods bought before departing South Korea. The arrival duty-free shops could create hundreds of jobs. (Yonhap)