Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Arrival duty-free shops to open at Incheon Int'l Airport in May

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 29, 2019 - 17:54
  • Updated : Mar 29, 2019 - 17:54

South Korea's customs agency said Friday that it has selected two small localcompanies as the operators of the country's first arrival duty-free shops at South Korea's main gateway.

The Korea Customs Service said SM Duty Free and Entas Duty Free are set to open their concessions at Incheon International Airport's passenger Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, respectively, on May 31.


(Yonhap)

The stores will sell cosmetics, perfumes and alcoholic beverages.

The move would alleviate the inconvenience of having to travel with duty-free goods bought before departing South Korea. The arrival duty-free shops could create hundreds of jobs. (Yonhap)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114