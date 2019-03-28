[Newsmaker] SMEs Minister nominee Park says Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang knew of ex-vice justice minister’s sex-bribery video

NATIONAL

Minister of SMEs and Startups nominee Rep. Park Young-sun on Thursday continued her claims that main opposition Liberty Korea Party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn knew of ex-Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui’s sex-bribery video before he took office.



“Tell the truth. Of course, we didn’t watch the CD together. I clearly remember that afternoon, you left the scene baffled with red face and ears,” Park tweeted.







SMEs and Startups Minister nominee Park Young-sun speaks at a confirmation hearing by the National Assembly’s Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee on Wednesday. (Yonhap)