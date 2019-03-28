[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland is hosting the Tulip Festival until April 28 to mark the onset of spring.
Its themed garden features sculptures and paths adorned with beautiful spring flowers. There is also a photo zone featuring the 26-meter-tall Flower Magic Tower.
As night falls, visitors can enjoy the LED Musical Rose Garden with light-emitting diode roses of various colors, accompanied with music.
Refer to the official website, www.everland.com, for more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, such as admission and discounts.
Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival
The annual Gyeongpo Cherry Blossom Festival takes place at the center of Gyeongpodae Pavilion when cherry blossom trees on the 4.3-kilometer path around Gyeongpoho Lake are in full bloom.
During the festival from Tuesday to Friday, cultural events and flower exhibitions will be held against the backdrop of the beautiful cherry blossom-covered Gyeongpodae.
The event is open to visitors of all ages.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.facebook.com/GangneungFestival -- is only in Korean.
Jeju Canola Flower Festival
The Jeju Canola Flower Festival is one of the most famous festivals in Jeju, signaling the start of spring with fields upon fields of bright yellow flowers.
In addition to enjoying the vibrant landscape, visitors can participate in events that showcase the unique spirit of Jeju Island.
The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge, from Thursday to April 7.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.jejuflowerfestival.com -- is only in Korean.
Changnyeong Nakdonggang Yuchae Festival
The Nakdonggang Yuchae Festival is an annual event held in mid- to late-April at a field of canola flowers in the Namji-eup area of Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang Province.
It offers live performances and photo exhibits, and showcases agricultural and local specialty products. There are also other events that allow visitors to enjoy the scenery of yellow canola flowers in full bloom and the Nakdong River.
It is held from April 11-14. The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit www.cng.go.kr.
Yeongdeungpo Yeouido Spring Flower Festival
The Yeouido Spring Flower Festival is held on Yeouiseo-ro Road (Yunjung-no) from April 5-11.
During the festival, vehicles have limited access to the road around the National Assembly building so visitors can enjoy the blossoms and festivities freely. At night, the cherry blossoms are lit up with colored lights and a wide range of street performances and art exhibitions take place.
Other programs include a singing contest, street performances and character parades.
The event is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit www.ydp.go.kr.