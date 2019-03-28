[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 presents the Seafood Market promotion.
A buffet station will introduce various seafood dishes, including chili crab, butter-fried shrimp and sashimi of fresh abalone, sea squirt, sea pineapple, octopus and shellfish.
The promotion runs until April 30. The buffet is priced at 98,000 won per person for weekend brunch and dinner. For more information, call Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.
1980s London arrives at Park Hyatt Seoul
Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar The Timber House is holding a Sophisti cocktail promotion from April to June.
Sophisti-pop is a genre of music popular during the mid-1980s in the UK. The in-house bartender has created nine new cocktails, inspired by popular songs of the genre. Drinks are named after the songs, including One Flight Down, Shoot the Moon and Shattered Dreams.
Each cocktail is priced at 30,000 won. For more information or reservations, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.
Fruity afternoon tea at InterContinental Seoul Coex
InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Sky Lounge presents the Mango & Berry Afternoon Tea Set.
The set menu includes 10 mango and berry desserts, including mango gazpacho and seasonal berry sweets, along with savory bites to refresh the palate. For drinks, guests may choose from a list of coffee options and hand-blended teas.
The tea set is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. every day at the price of 76,000 won for two. For more information or reservations, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.
Welcoming spring at Grand Hyatt Seoul
Grand Hyatt Seoul has launched a seasonal package, inviting guests to experience the beauty of spring.
Reflective of its location near Namsan’s cherry blossom road, the hotel has prepared a simple package deal that includes a one-night stay and breakfast for two. By reserving a room through the B&B package deal, two guests can enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s buffet restaurant The Terrace.
The B&B package deal price for two guests starts at 215,000 won. For more information or reservations, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8888.
Glad Hotels & Resorts welcome foreign tourists
Glad Hotels & Resorts presents its Glad for You package for foreign tourists.
The package deal is offered at four Glad properties at Mapo, Yeouido, Gangnam and Coex in Seoul. The deal includes a one-night stay, breakfast for one and a bottle of Budweiser beer or Bundaberg. Handmade soap will be offered as a welcome gift.
The deal is available at a price of 130,000 won at all Glad branches in Seoul.
For more information, visit Glad Hotels & Resorts’ official website at www.glad-hotels.com.