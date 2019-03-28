Go to Mobile Version

Paradise City resort opens theme park

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 28, 2019 - 14:39
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2019 - 14:39

The Paradise City resort in Incheon said Wednesday that it is opening a theme park featuring media arts, eateries and other attractions.

Wonder Box will be a nighttime amusement park within Paradise City with a look befitting its name -- created through media facades and interactive media in a joint effort with the Moment Factory studio.

 
Wonder Box / Paradise City

Its dessert lineup will include Singaporean pastry chef Janice Wong’s first store in South Korea.

The moonlit Luna Carnival is an event that visitors of all ages can enjoy.

The park covers two stories and 3,933 square meters. It opens Sunday.

By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


