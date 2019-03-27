Actress Lee Merry accuses officials, businessman of sexual misconduct in 2013

NATIONAL

Lee Merry (Yonhap)

Former actress and TV personality Lee Merry recently accused a politician, a business tycoon and a TV industry figure of sexual misconduct in 2013, saying she would soon disclose her experience in more detail.On her Facebook page, Lee, 47, expressed support for the extension of the investigation deadline regarding the death of actress Jang Ja-yeon, adding that she too had been victimized six years earlier. She was not specific about the nature of the incident, but said at one point the three men had forced her to serve them drinks.Mentioning the alleged perpetrators by name, Lee also said they had made inappropriate comments before and after her father’s death.“I can’t forget the demonic grin you had, telling me ‘You should be good to people in here since you don’t have money and can’t appear on TV,’ on the day I returned from the funeral,” Lee wrote in her post.“Shame on you. People who tried to conceal the case are accomplices too,” Lee added.The Facebook post has since been deleted, but she is reportedly preparing to reveal more in a press conference in April with support from the nonprofit organization Solidarity for Justice. The exact date of the press conference has yet to be determined, but it will be held as soon as the actress returns from Qatar, where she now lives.“Lee has been fighting this thing since it happened in 2013, but local news outlets did not pay close attention,” Kim Sang-min, secretary general of Solidarity for Justice, told The Korea Herald.“As the probe into the Jang Ja-yeon case was recently reopened and more victims are coming forward amid the #MeToo movement in Korea, Lee decided to raise her voice once again,” Kim said.One of the men Lee mentioned by name in her Facebook post denied the allegation Wednesday in an interview with the local news outlet Edaily.“Lee’s claim about me is 100 percent not true. I don’t know why she’s doing it, but it’s ridiculous,” the man was quoted as saying. He added that he intended to take legal action against Lee.Following her TV debut in 1994 as a host on an MBC show, Lee appeared on various TV shows and dramas before she quit acting in 2011 due to health issues.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)