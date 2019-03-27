Hyundai Steel elects new board of directors

BUSINESS

Hyundai Steel elected its new board of directors during its annual shareholders meeting last week, in its first move to achieve this year’s corporate goals of expanding sales and innovating corporate culture, the steelmaker said Wednesday.The firm appointed new inside directors -- CEO Ahn Dong-il, Vice President Park Jong-sung and Finance Executive Suh Kang-hyun. CEO Ahn was also elected as chairman of the board of directors.As for outside directors, Chung Ho-yeol, a professor of Sungkyunkwan University’s law school, and Hong Kyung-tae, a researcher at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, were appointed.During the shareholders meeting, Hyundai Steel announced the firm’s management direction to achieve this year’s goal of “strengthening business capacity through real changes.”This included the establishment of a system that manages and monitors long-term strategies; strengthening global business bases by expanding sales of global car steel sheets; and spreading the corporate culture of trust and communication.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)