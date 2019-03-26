Belgian king becomes honorary Seoul citizen

NATIONAL

King Philippe of Belgium was awarded honorary Seoul citizenship on Tuesday, becoming the 25th head of state to be granted the symbolic status by South Korea's capital city.



During a four-day state visit to South Korea, the Belgian king held a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon to discuss ways to cooperate on a smart city project.



King Philippe toured a digital mayoral system that provides information about major situations, including fires, disasters and traffic conditions, in real time.





(Yonhap)

The king made the visit after his sister Princess Astrid had a chance to look around the mayodigital office in June 2017.A symposium titled "Improving Quality of Life Through Smart Cities" was also held at the city hall prior to the king's visit, drawing more than 160 experts, scholars and businesspersons from the two nations. (Yonhap)