Posco chairman visits plants in Southeast Asia

BUSINESS

Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo chose Southeast Asia for his first overseas trip since taking office last year.According to the Korean steelmaker, Choi left for Indonesia on Monday to visit Krakatau Posco, a joint venture between Posco and Indonesia’s state-owned steelmaker Krakatau Steel. During his four-day trip, he is also slated to visit the firm’s production plants in Vietnam and its gas fields in Myanmar.“Operation sites are the key to a company’s competitiveness,” Choi said during his visit to Krakatau Posco on Monday, urging the employees to make best efforts for safety.On the same day, he also met with Silmy Karim, CEO of Krakatau steel group, to discuss how to strengthen competitiveness of the steel mills and increase profitability, according to the Posco.Krakatau Posco, which opened in December 2013 as the first Korean steel mill overseas, is now capable of producing 3 million tons of steel annually.Following the tour in Indonesia, Choi plans to fly to Vietnam to visit cold rolling mill Posco Vietnam and shaped steel plant Posco SS Vina. He will also visit gas fields of Posco International, a trading arm of Posco, in Myanmar.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)