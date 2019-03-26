Daewoo E&C to resolve electricity problem in Libya

The company signed a memorandum of understanding to build Western Mountain Power Plant with the General Electricity Company of Libya on March 20.
The Western Mountain Power Plant is a 900MW-capacity generator located in Al Hawamind, some 200 kilometers southwest from Libya’s capital city of Tripoli.
|Daewoo E&C CEO Kim Hyung (left), and GECL’s Chairman Abdelmageed M. S Hamza pose at the MOU signing for Western Mountain Power Plant construction. (Daewoo E&C)
Under the new MOU with Daewoo, the plant will add a heat exchanger to retrieve waste heat and a 450MW-capacity steam turbine to the existing gas turbine generator.
On March 19, Daewoo E&C also agreed to reinstate construction of Zwitina power plant, which had been put on hold since 2014 due to the Libyan civil war.
The Libyan government is seeking to resolve its electricity crisis as the country gradually reestablishes peace domestically.
Daewoo E&C was rated as South Korea’s fourth-best construction company in an evaluation by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport last year.
