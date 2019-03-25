Lotte Duty makes inroads into Australia, NZ

(From left) Suho of boy band EXO, Lotte Group Vice Chairman Song Yong-duk, Lotte Duty Free CEO Lee Kap, Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff, Consulate General of South Korea in Sydney Yoon Sang-soo, Lotte Duty Oceania CEO Stephen Timms and Kai of EXO pose during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brisbane Airport on Monday. (Lotte Duty Free)