Amorepacific hosts yearly marathon for breast cancer awareness

With some 5,000 participants, the event consisted of a three-kilometer course and a 10-kilometer course, as well as breast cancer tests, clinical consulting and various giveaways.
The event, titled “Pink Run,” is held every year in five major cities across the country -- Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu, and Seoul.
The revenues made from ticket sales and donations are delivered to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation to cover surgical expenses and medical examinations for patients.
|Runners start off the race at the 2019 Pink Run Busan on Sunday. (Amorepacific)
“A regular check-up is a must as breast cancer may be detected at an early stage, in which case there is a high chance of complete recovery,” said Noh Dong-young, president of the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation.
The company’s Pink Ribbon campaign, which started in 2000, has accumulated about 347,000 participants as of 2018 and donated a total of over 3.7 billion won ($3.5 million) to the KBCF.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)