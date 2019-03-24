Amorepacific hosts yearly marathon for breast cancer awareness

BUSINESS

Runners start off the race at the 2019 Pink Run Busan on Sunday. (Amorepacific)

South Korean cosmetic giant Amorepacific hosted its yearly marathon in Busan on Sunday, seeking to raise public awareness on breast cancer.With some 5,000 participants, the event consisted of a three-kilometer course and a 10-kilometer course, as well as breast cancer tests, clinical consulting and various giveaways.The event, titled “Pink Run,” is held every year in five major cities across the country -- Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu, and Seoul.The revenues made from ticket sales and donations are delivered to the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation to cover surgical expenses and medical examinations for patients.“A regular check-up is a must as breast cancer may be detected at an early stage, in which case there is a high chance of complete recovery,” said Noh Dong-young, president of the Korea Breast Cancer Foundation.The company’s Pink Ribbon campaign, which started in 2000, has accumulated about 347,000 participants as of 2018 and donated a total of over 3.7 billion won ($3.5 million) to the KBCF.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)