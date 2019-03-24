[News Analysis] Overcoming Elliott hurdle, Hyundai heir tightens grip over W220tr empire

BUSINESS

Tension ran high early Friday morning, just before Hyundai Motor’s annual general shareholders meeting at the carmaker’s headquarters in Yangjae, southern Seoul, and it showed on the faces of the executives.



Highlighted in the media weeks earlier, the second battle between the South Korean auto giant and the US hedge fund Elliott was a must-win for Hyundai Motor, which had already suffered big as a result of an attack by Elliott a year earlier.



Then, the US activist fund blocked a 10 trillion won merger between Hyundai’s affiliates. Another defeat might have dealt a serious blow to the world’s fifth-largest carmaker, not only exposing its vulnerability to foreign capital but also presenting a huge delay in the planned corporate restructuring that is likely to pave the way for a transfer of leadership at the 51-year-old carmaker to its chairman-in-waiting, Chung Eui-sun.



Hyundai Motor`s annual general shareholders meeting in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun,left. (Hyundai Mobis)