[Newsmaker] Police raid surgeon's office in possible probe against Samsung heiress

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 24, 2019 - 10:39
  • Updated : Mar 24, 2019 - 10:39

The police raided a plastic surgery clinic on Saturday in a possible probe into allegations that Lee Boo-jin, a daughter of Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee, may have abused an addictive substance.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency raided the clinic in Seoul's plush Gangnam area.

The police earlier said they were simply checking facts regarding the drug abuse allegation brought up by a local news outlet.


(Yonhap)

Reports suggested Lee, currently the chief executive officer of Hotel Shilla, had regularly been administered anesthesia-inducing propofol at the clinic.

The police had demanded the clinic voluntarily hand over their documents without seeking a warrant. The clinic had refused to comply.

Lee, 49, has denied the allegation, saying she had only visited the clinic for legitimate treatment. (Yonhap)



