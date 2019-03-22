NK media urge Seoul to take active role in implementing inter-Korean deals

NATIONAL

(Cheongwadae-Blue House)

North Korean propaganda outlets on Friday called on Seoul to play a more active role in implementing inter-Korean agreements amid a stalemate in its nuclear talks with the United States after the breakdown of last month's summit.Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, slammed South Korea for failing to push forward with the agreements reached between their leaders, saying Seoul is preoccupied with not upsetting Washington."The South Korean authorities are talking about implementing inter-Korean agreements, but in fact, they are only reading the face of the United States, failing to take any practical steps to fundamentally improve the North-South relations," the article said."What kind of 'mediating' or 'facilitating' role can South Korean authorities have when it cannot do anything without the approval and direction from the US?" it said.The outlet also called for South Korea to "play a role as a party concerned" and tell the US what it has to say and demand what it has to demand. That compares with Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui's recent remarks that Seoul is a "player, not an arbiter" because it is a US ally.Uriminzokkiri, another propaganda website, carried a similar commentary, citing the Seoul government's recent policy plan to push for cross-border projects within the framework of international sanctions.The outlets, however, refrained from making a direct criticism of the US in an apparent effort to keep the dialogue mood alive.The denuclearization talks have reached a stalemate after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to reach an agreement during their second meeting in Hanoi last month.President Moon Jae-in raised the need to resume inter-Korean projects to prod Pyongyang to stay on the course of denuclearization, but Washington has been wary that they could undermine global sanctions imposed on the North. (Yonhap)