S-Oil apologizes for collusion, price-fixing

BUSINESS

South Korean oil refiner S-Oil released an apology Thursday after pleading guilty to collusion and price-fixing in the process of providing oil to US forces in Korea.“S-Oil reached a settlement agreement with the (US) Department of Justice pertaining to charges against a violation of the US antitrust act during past bids for fuel supply to the US Forces Korea that have been under investigation,” said a spokesperson of the firm.The oil refiner added it deeply regrets the incident.The company said it is now “strongly implementing” a legal compliance system.S-Oil and Hyundai Oil Bank combined paid 140 billion won ($124 million) in fines to the US Justice Department to settle the issue, after pleading guilty to collusion that took place from 2005 to 2016.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)