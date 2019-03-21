S. Korea to offer $500,000 in humanitarian aid to three African nations

NATIONAL

(AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea said Thursday it will provide Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi with a total of $500,000 worth of humanitarian assistance after they suffered huge damage from a cyclone.The southern African countries were recently hit hard by Cyclone Idai, which has killed hundreds of people and left many others missing or displaced."The government plans to offer $300,000 to Mozambique as well as $100,000 each to Zimbabwe and Malawi in consideration of the scale of the damage and the international community's request for support," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement."The humanitarian aid at this time is expected to contribute to the stabilization of the people in the three nations and recovery from the damage."South Korea, as a middle-power country, will continue to provide such assistance, the ministry said. (Yonhap)