Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

S. Korea to offer $500,000 in humanitarian aid to three African nations

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 21, 2019 - 15:02
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2019 - 15:02

South Korea said Thursday it will provide Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi with a total of $500,000 worth of humanitarian assistance after they suffered huge damage from a cyclone.

The southern African countries were recently hit hard by Cyclone Idai, which has killed hundreds of people and left many others missing or displaced.


(AFP-Yonhap)

"The government plans to offer $300,000 to Mozambique as well as $100,000 each to Zimbabwe and Malawi in consideration of the scale of the damage and the international community's request for support," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The humanitarian aid at this time is expected to contribute to the stabilization of the people in the three nations and recovery from the damage." 

South Korea, as a middle-power country, will continue to provide such assistance, the ministry said. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114