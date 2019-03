BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics said Wednesday it will be releasing the LG PuriCare Mini Air Purifier, a portable air purifier, Friday. The air purifier certified by the Korea Air Cleaning Association is equipped with a PM1.0 sensor, Tornado Dual Fan and Dual Inverter. The device weighs 530 grams and can be charged with a USB type-C cable. Once fully charged, it can last for up to eight hours of usage and is advised to be used in small spaces around the user, like in a vehicle, the company said.