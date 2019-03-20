Airline stocks fall on Boeing 737 Max storm

BUSINESS

Hit by waves of concern prompted by last week’s deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet and a possible spike in oil prices, South Korean airline stocks took a dive throughout Wednesday’s trading.



Asiana Airlines, the nation’s second-largest carrier by sales, closed 0.37 percent lower from the previous day, trading at 4,050 won ($3.58) per share.



Budget airlines T’way and Jin Air also slipped 1.35 percent and 0.64 percent to 8,010 won and 23,450 won, respectively.





Korean Air (Yonhap)