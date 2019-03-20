Posco promotes SsangYong’s new Korando

BUSINESS

Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo (right) and SsangYong Motor's Vice President Yea Byung-tae (Posco)

South Korean steelmaker Posco has launched a joint promotion on Wednesday to promote SsangYong Motor’s new sport utility vehicle Korando, by exhibiting them in its headquarters in Seoul.This promotion is part of Posco’s campaign “Business with Posco” aimed for mutual growth with its partners, clients and suppliers.On the day, Posco Chairman Choi Jeong-woo joined a test-drive event of SsangYong’s new Korando together with the automaker’s Vice President Yea Byung-tae.“SsangYong is our partner with a long cooperative relationship. Posco will make its best efforts to help SsangYong further grow as a global SUV maker,” said Choi.Posco’s high strength steel is used for 74 percent of the new Korando’s car body. Among that, more than 46 percent is advanced high strength steel that improves fuel efficiency through light weight, according to the steelmaker.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)