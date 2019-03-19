[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 presents the Seafood Market promotion.
For the promotion, the buffet station will introduce various seafood dishes, including chili crab, butter-fried shrimp and sashimi of fresh abalone, sea squirt, sea pineapple, octopus and shellfish.
The promotion will start Saturday and continue until April 30. The buffet is priced at 98,000 won per person for weekend brunch and dinner. For more information or reservations, call Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.
Going back to ’70s at The Westin Chosun Seoul
The Westin Chosun Seoul’s Italian bistro Rubrica will hold a retro-style gala dinner on March 28.
Titled “Retro Rock in the Wine,” the gala dinner starts at 6 p.m. with welcome food and vinyl music. Staff, dressed in retro costumes, will welcome customers. From 7 p.m. the hotel’s sommelier will introduce paired wine varieties to diners.
The gala dinner is priced at 120,000 won per guest. For more information or reservation, call Rubrica at (02) 317-0033.
Fruity afternoon tea at InterContinental Seoul Coex
InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Sky Lounge presents the Mango & Berry Afternoon Tea Set.
The set menu includes 10 mango and berry desserts, including mango gazpacho and seasonal berry sweets, along with savory bites to refresh the palate. For drinks, guests may choose from a list of coffee and hand-blended teas.
The tea set is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. every day at the price of 76,000 won for two. For more information or reservations, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.
Spring flounder at Millennium Seoul Hilton
Genji, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant, presents a five-course meal using flounder, a type of flatfish considered a great delicacy here in spring.
The multiple-course meal will start off with an egg custard as appetizer followed by salad of spring vegetables and flounder sashimi. Next will be flounder and abalone in a hotpot with mugwort. A selection of fresh fruit will finish the meal.
The meal is priced at 110,000 won per person. For more information or reservation, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.
Glad Hotels & Resorts welcome foreign tourists
Glad Hotels & Resorts presents its Glad for You package for foreign tourists.
The package deal is offered at four Glad properties at Mapo, Yeouido, Gangnam and Coex in Seoul. The deal includes a one-night stay, breakfast for one and a bottle of Budweiser beer or Bundaberg. Handmade soap will be offered as a welcome gift.
The deal is available at a price of 130,000 won at all Glad branches in Seoul.
For more information, visit Glad Hotels & Resorts’ official website at www.glad-hotels.com.