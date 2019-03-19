Germany holds exhibitions, events to commemorate Bauhaus centenary

LIFE&STYLE

(German National Tourist Board)

Bauhaus Museum Dessau (German National Tourist Board)

Bauhaus, the early 20th century German crafts and fine art school, will be commemorated this year through a number of special exhibitions and events around the country.According to the German National Tourist Board, the marketing theme for 2019 is celebrating the 100th year anniversary of the institute formally called the Staatliches Bauhaus, founded by Walter Gropius in Weimar in 1919. Last year‘s German tourism theme was “culinary Germany.”“We believe that Bauhaus is a crucial heritage in Germany solidifying its place as a key cultural tourism spot in Europe,” said Lee Jung-hyun, representing the GNTB in Korea, in a press conference held Tuesday.The original Bauhaus was moved from Weimar to Dessau and eventually to Berlin, where it closed in 1933, and these cities will host the upcoming events in Germany.The event includes the opening of the new Bauhaus museum in Weimar that will be held on the weekend of April 6-7, and a new permanent exhibition on modernism at the Neues Museum Weimar will open April 6.Bauhaus Museum Dessau will open Sept. 8 with the first-ever comprehensive exhibition of the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation’s collection.In Berlin, the Bauhaus Archive Museum of Design -- temporarily located in the Charlottenburg district of the city -- will hold an exhibition from June 9 to Jan. 27, 2020.While the aforementioned three cities were where the school was located, traces of Bauhaus can be found across the country.The “Grand Tour of Modernism” program, designed to show landmarks and sites of Bauhaus and modernism in the 20th century, along with travel tips to help tourists visit the sites themselves, is available in English and German at www.grandtourofmodernism.com.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)