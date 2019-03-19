US states launch investigation into Hyundai, Kia fires

BUSINESS

An undisclosed number of US states have launched an investigation into "spontaneous fires" involving cars made by Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp.



Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said Monday that the investigation is looking into "potential Unfair and Deceptive Acts or Practices" by the South Korean carmakers.



"My office is one of the leaders of an ongoing multistate investigation into deeply troubling reports of spontaneous fires in Hyundai and Kia vehicles," he said in a statement.







(Yonhap)

"We are aware of multiple fires involving Connecticut vehicles, including some allegedly already repaired through the recall process. This is a serious matter, and we are moving aggressively and responsibly to uncover the facts and to ensure accountability," he said.The statement cited media reports describing vehicles spontaneously bursting into flames while traveling on streets or while parked.It noted that in 2015 both Hyundai and Kia began recalls of "several hundred thousand cars" equipped with the Theta II Gasoline Direct Injection engine.Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, are fully cooperating with the US authorities in the fire-related investigations, a Hyundai spokesman said. (Yonhap)