LS Cable & System launches eco-friendly cable for vessels

BUSINESS

(LS Cable & System)

LS Cable & System said Tuesday it has launched cables capable of supplying shore-side electricity to vessels with the hope of replacing the conventional ways of power supply that results in air pollution.The cable is used to supply vessels anchored at a port with power from shore-side facilities.The firm hopes this will replace the conventional way of generating power, which is made during the operation of the engine using bunker C oil as fuel. During this process, air pollutants such as fine dust and sulfur oxides are emitted.LS Cable & System said the cable market is expected to grow in the wake of the passage of a bill last week that compels the installation of shore-side facilities for power supply.“The bill is expected to contribute to the improvement of air quality significantly although it is still sad the bill is only compulsory for ports and still a recommendation for vessels,” said a spokesperson of the company.Currently, the volume of sulfur oxides emitted from one container ship is equivalent to the volume emitted from combined 50 million diesel cars. Also, the volume of ultra-fine dust emitted from one container ship is equivalent to the volume emitted by combined 500,000 trucks, according to the company.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)