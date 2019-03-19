SHINee's Minho to debut as solo singer before joining military

ENTERTAINMENT

Minho, SM Entertainment

Popular boy group SHINee's Minho will release his solo debut song before going into the military, his talent agency said Tuesday.According to SM Entertainment, the song titled "I'm Home" will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on March 28 as the ninth entry in Season 3 of the company's digital music release program, "Station."Debuting as a SHINee member in 2008, Minho has since released hit songs, such as "Replay," "Ring Ding Dong," "Lucifer," "Sherlock" and "Everybody.He has also been into acting, appearing in a number of television dramas and movies, including the 2018 romance comedy film "The Princess and the Matchmaker" and "Illang: The Wolf Brigade."Most recently, he finished the shooting for a major role in a new film "Jangsa-ri 9.15," which stars American actress Megan Fox.Minho will premiere the song "I'm Home" during the final event of his first-ever individual Asian tour, in Seoul, on March 30.The star recently volunteered for the Marine Corps and will join the forces next month if he is admitted.In South Korea, almost all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years as the country is technically at war with North Korea. (Yonhap)