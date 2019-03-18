Ruling party lawmaker questions court’s 2015 decisions in former vice justice minister’s sexual abuse

NATIONAL

Rep. Baek Hye-ryun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (Yonhap)

Rep. Baek Hye-ryun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Monday said a Seoul court and the prosecution had helped cover up allegations surrounding former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui’s sexual bribery received from a local businessman.“Not only the prosecution, the Seoul High Court also exonerated the former vice justice minister from alleged sexual bribery,” said Baek, who is a member of the National Assembly’s Judiciary Committee.In July 2015, the court dismissed motions presented by the victim of rape by Kim citing lack of evidence.The victim surnamed Lee, who sued Kim for sexual abuse, filed a motion against the prosecution with the Seoul High Court after the prosecutors cleared all charges against Kim.“The dismissal overlaps with the time former NCA deputy head Lim Jong-hun and former Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo held a closed door meeting at the Cheong Wa Dae. It was when former Chief Justice Yang Seung-tae asked for close cooperation from the Park Geun-hye government in order to set up court of appeals,” Baek said.“In the midst of questions raised on the prosecution’s previous investigation, I also believe the court’s decisions back then were crucial. There is a need to reconfirm if the court had thoroughly looked into the case before dismissing the motion.”By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)