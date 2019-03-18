Rapper Kush receives suspended jail term for cocaine use

On Monday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced the 35-year-old rapper to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for cocaine use. Kim was also given probation, 80 hours of drug treatment and a fine of 875,000 won ($773).
|Kush (CJ E&M)
In November and December of 2017, Kim purchased 2.5 grams of cocaine and used the drug at his home on seven occasions.
On his third purchase, Kim was on his way to pick up 0.48 gram of cocaine at a mailbox in a residential area in southern Seoul when he was apprehended by police officers who were on a stakeout nearby.
When questioned by police, Kim stated he suffers from chronic panic disorder and depression. He took the drug in hopes of getting over insomnia, he claimed.
Kim debuted as half of hip-hop duo Stony Skunk in 2002. He later turned to producing, creating several hit tracks such as 2NE1’s “I Don’t Care” and “In the Club” and Zion.T’s “Yanghwa Bridge.” He was signed with The Black Label under YG Entertainment, but left the agency after the drug use charges were revealed.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com) )