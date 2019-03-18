Strong sales continue for Kumho Tire’s premium Majesty 9

The tire maker said sales of the Majesty 9 SOLUS TA91 had increased 30 percent last year compared with the previous model in the same period in 2017.
The Majesty 9 employs technology that helps reduce noise on the road, for a much quieter and significantly upgraded riding experience. The secret is a chemical compound made of S-SBR and silica that offers a 20 percent improvement in cushioning and braking capabilities compared with the previous model.
|Majesty 9 SOLUS TA91 (Kumho Tire)
The premium tire also boasts unique design elements, including a hologram decoration on the side and an attractive tread pattern.
The Majesty 9 lineup consists of 47 products, ranging in size from 16 to 20 inches. It is compatible with a wide range of midsize and large sedans such as the Hyundai Sonata LF, the Kia K5, Renault Samsung’s SM7, the Genesis EQ900 and the Kia K9, as well as premium sedans including the Mercedes Benz S Class series, the Audi A8 and the BMW 7 series.
In October, Kumho Tire rolled out a Majesty 9 XRP, a premium tire designed to prolong the life of a tire even after it has sustained damage.
The latest model is available in two sizes, 17 and 18 inches. The new model enables a car with a punctured tire to travel at up to 80 kilometers per hour.
“Majesty 9 is a fruit of the company’s most advanced technology, which upgraded the previous model’s ride quality, handling and performance. This premium tire will continue to top the premium tire market here,” said a Kumho Tire official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)