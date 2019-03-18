'Burning' director honored at Asian Film Awards

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 13th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong on Sunday.



The auteur also won the best director award at the film festival for his movie "Burning," which was selected for the Cannes Film Festival in May last year and won the best foreign film award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in December and the Toronto Film Critics Association and the Best Foreign Language Film Award from the French Union of Film Critics in January.







(Yonhap)

"Burning," starring Yoo Ah-in, Steven Yeun and Jeon Jong-seo, depicts the insecurity, helplessness and anger of young Korean people through the story of a part-time deliveryman and aspiring novelist, and two of his friends.Lee grabbed the same award for his "Secret Sunshine" (2008) and "Poetry" (2011).South Korean actors Park Seo-joon and Kim Jae-joong won the Rising Star Award and "Next Generation Award" at the festival, respectively. (Yonhap)