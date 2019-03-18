Parents of jailed celebrity stock analyst found murdered

NATIONAL

(Lee Hee-jin' blog)

The parents of Lee Hee-jin, 33, a celebrity stock analyst jailed for illegal stock dealings, were found dead Saturday, police said Monday.The police believe it is a murder case. They took one suspect into custody on Sunday and are now seeking three other suspects.Lee’s father was found in a storage space in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Anyang Dongan Police Station, and his mother was found at her home in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province.Police are yet to have information on the motive for the killings.Lee gained fame after labeling himself a “self-made man” and providing investment tips on stock-related cable TV channels. He frequently showed off his wealth on social media, uploading photos of his expensive imported cars and his home in the posh Cheongdam neighborhood in southern Seoul.Last year a Seoul court sentenced Lee to five years in prison after finding him guilty of illegal stock trading, among other offenses. He was also ordered to pay 20 billion won in fines and 13 billion won in forfeitures.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)