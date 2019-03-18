NK newspaper calls for provincial counties to develop economies on their own

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea's main newspaper called on provincial counties Monday to play greater roles in boosting regional economies as international sanctions on the communist nation showed no signs of easing amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in a commentary that if counties make the best use of their potentials, they would be able to resolve the problems they face in their economic development efforts on their own and contribute to development of the national economy.The commentary is seen as a message that counties should try to provide themselves with what is necessary to develop their economies without depending on the central government amid prolonged international sanctions on the impoverished nation."What is important in developing regional economies is to boost agricultural production to resolve the issue of food and eating," the paper said. "Every country should whip up the wave of scientific farming and high yields to make active contributions to propping up regional economies."Pyongyang has repeatedly underscored the importance of "self-reliance" after hopes for sanctions relief from the United States were dashed with last month's no-deal breakdown of the second summit between leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. (Yonhap)