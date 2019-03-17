Sonata preorders surpass 10,000 mark in 5 days

BUSINESS

The 8th generation Sonata (Hyundai Motor)

The number of preorders for Hyundai Motor’s all-new Sonata has surpassed the 10,000 mark in five days across the country since the carmaker start receiving orders on March 11, the company said Sunday.The eighth-generation Sonata sedan is selling faster than the previous one, around 2,000 units a day. On average, a total of 5,487 units of the seventh-generation Sonata, also known as Sonata LF, were sold a month last year, the company explained.The portion of individual and young clients have increased. Nearly 49 percent of clients who ordered the new Sonata were individual clients, a 10.9 percentage point increase from Sonata LF clients surveyed in the same period five years ago. Of the individual clients, 14 percent were those in their 20s, three times higher than the number of young clients who ordered Sonata LF.“The all-new Sonata has adopted various technological features such as digital key and a built-in camera system that is linked to smartphones,” the company said. “The change in its design that made the car resemble a luxury sports car is believed to have attracted young clients,” it added.The price ranges from 23.46 million won ($20,6860) to 33.39 million won. Hyundai plans to officially launch the eighth-generation Sonata on March 21.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)