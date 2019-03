ENTERTAINMENT

(Youtube)

The music video for K-pop sensation BTS' song "Idol" exceeded 400 million views on YouTube on Saturday, becoming the band's seventh video to reach the milestone, the group's management agency has said.The latest achievement came seven months after the septet released the song, according to Big Hit Entertainment.The boy band's six other music videos that have hit the 400 million-view mark include "DNA," "Fake Love" and "Mic Drop." "DNA," a 2018 song, has garnered more than 600 million views. (Yonhap)