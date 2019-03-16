FT Island member questioned in sex video probe

NATIONAL

Choi Jong-hoon on Saturday stands at the media photo line at Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. (Yonhap)

A member of South Korean boy band FT Island appeared for police questioning Saturday over a snowballing sex video scandal.Choi Jong-hoon is suspected of having received and watched illegal video footage uploaded by Jung Joon-young, who is at the center of the gossip, through the mobile chat messenger KakaoTalk.Seungri of K-pop boy band BIGBANG, Yong Jun-hyung of Highlight and Lee Jong-hyun of CNBLUE are known to have been members of a group chat."I will faithfully undergo investigation. I am very sorry to the public for causing concern," Choi said upon arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Choi is also accused of having asked a high-ranking police official to use his influence to prevent newspapers from covering his drunk driving incident three years ago. He has denied the accusation.The 29-year old was kicked out of his boy band right after his involvement surfaced, while Seungri and Yong Jun-hyung have faced the same fate.The scandal has put the local entertainment industry under fire, drawing criticism from a public dismayed at the news and creating a swirl of other rumors and speculation about who the women in Jung's videos might be.(Yonhap)