FT Island’s Choi Jong-hoon to be questioned this week: report

|(Yonhap)
The Seoul Metropolitan Agency will reportedly summon Choi, 29, as a criminal suspect to grill him about allegations that he took a photo of a sleeping woman and shared it without her consent on the embattled chat room.
He is also suspected of having received help from a high-ranking police official to prevent media coverage of his drunk driving case. He admitted to the DUI charges, but denied seeking any favors from the police.
The police are accelerating a probe into the scandal, questioning Seungri for allegedly providing escort services for potential investors and Jung for taking illicit sex videos and sharing them in the online chat room.
