FT Island’s Choi Jong-hoon to be questioned this week: report

By Ock Hyun-ju
  • Published : Mar 15, 2019 - 16:14
  • Updated : Mar 15, 2019 - 16:25
FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon is set to be questioned by police as early as Saturday over allegations that he illicitly took a photo of woman and shared it on an online group chat involving Big Bang’s Seungri and singer Jung Joon-young, according to a local news report.

(Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Agency will reportedly summon Choi, 29, as a criminal suspect to grill him about allegations that he took a photo of a sleeping woman and shared it without her consent on the embattled chat room.

He is also suspected of having received help from a high-ranking police official to prevent media coverage of his drunk driving case. He admitted to the DUI charges, but denied seeking any favors from the police.

The police are accelerating a probe into the scandal, questioning Seungri for allegedly providing escort services for potential investors and Jung for taking illicit sex videos and sharing them in the online chat room.

(laeticia.oc@heraldcorp.com)


