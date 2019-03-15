FT Island’s Choi Jong-hoon to be questioned this week: report

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon is set to be questioned by police as early as Saturday over allegations that he illicitly took a photo of woman and shared it on an online group chat involving Big Bang’s Seungri and singer Jung Joon-young, according to a local news report.The Seoul Metropolitan Agency will reportedly summon Choi, 29, as a criminal suspect to grill him about allegations that he took a photo of a sleeping woman and shared it without her consent on the embattled chat room.He is also suspected of having received help from a high-ranking police official to prevent media coverage of his drunk driving case. He admitted to the DUI charges, but denied seeking any favors from the police.The police are accelerating a probe into the scandal, questioning Seungri for allegedly providing escort services for potential investors and Jung for taking illicit sex videos and sharing them in the online chat room.(laeticia.oc@heraldcorp.com)