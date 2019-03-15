Coupang appoints ex-Walmart official Jay Jorgensen as new CCO

Based on his legal expertise, Jay Jorgensen had served as Walmart’s vice president and CCO for seven years since 2012. His effort to organize and implement the ethics program among employees has been awarded as the best governance, risk and compliance program by New York Stock Exchange Governance Services in 2016.
|Coupang’s new CCO Jay Jorgensen (Coupang)
His former experience also includes ethical business and risk management at retail companies, global law firms and the US Supreme Court.
“I’m pleased to be part of the process for Coupang’s growth for innovation,” he said in a statement.
“As ethics and transparency have become significant values, I will do my best so that Coupang becomes the most trusted company.”
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)