Police ‘senior superintendent’ involved in Seungri scandal

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The police have secured testimony that a high-ranking police official tied to the burgeoning scandal involving K-pop stars Seungri and Jung Joon-young is a senior superintendent, according to local news reports.The police investigation is expanding in response to suspicions of collusion between law enforcement and the stars.Seungri was questioned over allegations of procuring escort services for potential investors and Jung over allegations of secretly filming encounters with women he had slept with and sharing the footage in the online group chat room.In the embattled chat room, a “police commissioner” was mentioned.The official is suspected of pulling strings for the nightclub Burning Sun, where Seungri was an executive, to help its management avoid punishment for illegal acts, and also for FT Island member Choi Jong-hoon to prevent media coverage of a drunken driving case against him.While interrogating the CEO of Yuri Holdings, a business partner of Seungri identified only by his surname, Yoo, police reportedly secured testimony that the police official involved is a senior superintendent.The police also reportedly questioned another chat room participant, surnamed Kim.“I saw Yoo talking to the police commissioner, it was awesome,” Kim said according to KakaoTalk messages that were reconstructed and reported in local media.Separately, on Friday a Seoul court is to review the matter of whether to arrest a former police officer, surnamed Kim, who is suspected of taking bribes from Burning Sun for overlooking the fact that it served underage customers.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)