South Korea bans B737 Max 8 in its airspace for 3 months

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport released a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to alert pilots and air carriers on its decision to forbid B737 planes from flying in and out the country for the next three months.
|(Yonhap)
The measure came a day after the country’s full-service flagship carrier Korean Air and budget airline T’way joined a growing list of airlines Wednesday in grounding the Boeing 737 model. The two airlines were to receive new B737 Max 8 planes later this year.
Eastar Jet, the only carrier here that currently operates 737 Max 8 planes, said it banned the operation of two jets on Tuesday.
