[Newsmaker] SK in crosshairs after probe into toxic humidifier disinfectants reopens

BUSINESS

Four high-ranking officials from SK Chemicals attended an arrest warrant hearing Thursday as part of a reopened investigation into toxic humidifier disinfectants that in 2011 were linked to hundreds of deaths.



Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office suspects the company, now known as SK Discovery, concealed the toxicity reports on CMIT and MIT, two chemical ingredients used in the humidifier disinfectants.



SK Chemicals manufactured and supplied humidifier disinfectant ingredients to several companies, including PHMG and PGH for Oxy Reckitt Benckiser’s Humidifier Guard, and CMIT and MIT for its own product, Humidifier Mate, sold by Aekyung.



While Oxy and several others have been slapped with fines for mislabeling the disinfectants as safe for humans, SK Chemicals had avoided criminal punishment after claiming not to have known about the harmful effects of the chemicals on the human body.







Officials from SK Chemicals attended an arrest warrant hearing Thursday (Yonhap)