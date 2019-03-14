BTS to world premiere new album on SNL next month

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop sensation BTS will premiere its upcoming album "Map of the Soul: Persona" on the famous American live television variety show "Saturday Night Live" next month, its management agency said Thursday.



BTS will appear on the NBC comedy show on April 13 to present live the music and performances off the new album to the international audience, Big Hit Entertainment said.



SNL earlier announced the lineup on its SNS accounts, listing BTS and Emma Stone for the April 13 episode. The K-pop septet will be the musical guest, while Stone will host the show.







(Yonhap)

The appearance on the globally watched TV show comes a day after the new BTS album hits the shelves on April 12.BTS previously picked the stage of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards as the venue to world premiere "Fake Love," the lead track of "Love Yourself: Tear," released in May last year. (Yonhap)