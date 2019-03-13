[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul offers benefits for diners who visit the hotel’s restaurants on weekdays.BLT Steak provides truffle-flavored french fries and a glass of rose wine to guests who order dry-aged steak during the week. All-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 has corkage-free days from Monday through Wednesday, for up to one bottle of wine per table.For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330 or Tavolo 24 at (02) 2276-3320.The Westin Chosun Seoul’s Italian bistro restaurant Rubrica will hold a retro-style gala dinner on March 28.Titled “Retro Rock in the Wine,” the gala dinner starts at 6 p.m. with welcome food and vinyl music. Staff, dressed in retro costume, will welcome customers. From 7 p.m. the hotel’s sommelier will introduce paired wine varieties to diners.The gala dinner is priced at 120,000 won per guest. For more information or reservation, call Rubrica at (02) 317-0033.Grand Hilton Seoul presents the Mini Vacation promotional deal.The deal includes access to the hotel’s indoor swimming pool and fitness facilities. After working out, guests can dine at the all-day dining restaurant Atrium, choosing two of three options: double cheeseburger, pasta or pizza. Two cups of coffee or two soft drinks are also included.The promotion is available only on weekdays until June 30, priced at 69,000 won for two people, and does not include an overnight stay. For more information or reservations, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8270.Genji, Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Japanese restaurant, presents a five-course meal using flounder, a type of flatfish considered a great delicacy here in spring.The multi-course menu will start off with an egg custard as an appetizer, followed by spring vegetables salad and flounder sashimi. Next will be flounder and abalone in hotpot with mugwort. A selection of fresh fruit will finish the meal.The set-course menu is priced at 110,000 won per person.For more information or reservation, call Genji at (02) 317-3240.Boutique hotel L’Escape presents a package deal for those who enjoy reading.The package offers a voucher worth 10,000 won that can be used at any Kyobo Book Centre location. Also, guests will be gifted with a book of the month, selected by the hotel. The minibars will be packed with four different types of beer.Guests in suites can enjoy extra perks, such as access to the hotel’s library, the equivalent of an executive lounge. An afternoon tea set for two will be served at the library. Breakfast for two, a late checkout option and one-time free valet parking service are included.The package starts at 255,000 won for deluxe rooms and 370,000 won for a suite.