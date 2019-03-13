Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] 50,000 women a year killed by intimate partners

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Mar 13, 2019 - 17:43
  • Updated : Mar 13, 2019 - 17:43




More than half of women murdered worldwide last year were killed by intimate partners or family members, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Data found that of 87,000 women intentionally killed worldwide in 2017, 58 percent -- 50,000 women -- were killed by intimate partners or family members.

The numbers show a substantial increase from the UN’s 2012 Global Study on Homicide, which found 48,000 women were killed by their family members or intimate partners, accounting for 47 percent of all female homicide victims.







