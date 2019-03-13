Police to question Big Bang’s Seungri, singer Jung Joon-young in mounting sex video scandal

The two will be questioned Thursday, with each facing different charges: Seungri for procuring prostitution and Jung for filming and distributing sex videos.
|K-pop singer Jung Joon-young hastily flew in on Tuesday evening from the US shooting a reality TV show following revelations of his secretly filmed sex videos of women and sharing them in a chat room involving Seungri, FT Island Choi Jong-hoon among others. (Yonhap)
This is Seungri’s first interrogation as a suspect after last month’s questioning as a witness in the case of alleged use and distribution of drugs and rape at Burning Sun, a nightclub affiliated with the singer.
The latest revelation that Jung secretly filmed sex videos of women and shared them in a messenger chat room that included Seungri, FT Island’s Choi Jong-hoon and other celebrities and acquaintances has ratcheted up public attention and criticism.
Known as a close group of celebrity friends, the three also opened a bar in Gangnam in 2017.
In a statement, 30-year-old K-pop star Jung, who hastily flew in Tuesday evening from the US where he was shooting a reality TV show, admitted to filming and sharing sex clips, and apologized for his wrongdoings.
According to police, the problematic videos were taken in 2015 and 2016 without the consent of at least 10 women.
FNC Entertainment, the management for FT Island’s Choi Jong-hoon, admitted that Choi was questioned as a witness in the case earlier this week.
In the wake of the scandal, Seungri and Jung’s management agencies said Wednesday they had severed their contracts with the artists.
“A slew of allegations and controversies have surfaced since the police report of physical violence at the club affiliated with Seungri. We are deeply sorry for the trouble caused,” YG Entertainment said.
Seungri, 29, announced his retirement from entertainment earlier this week amid a chorus of voices pressuring him to take responsibility.
The troubled singer is accused of procuring prostitution for potential investors at the club Arena in Seoul in 2015 while preparing to open his nightclub, Burning Sun.
By Kim Bo-gyung(lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)