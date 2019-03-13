[Newsmaker] Tensions escalate over Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won’s remarks on President Moon

NATIONAL

Facing full-throttle response from political parties over her highly controversial parliamentary speech Tuesday, main opposition Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won on Wednesday refused to apologize, heightening tensions at the National Assembly.



In her speech, Na implied President Moon Jae-in was acting as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s spokesperson, referring to foreign media reports.



Na’s strident criticism of the Moon administration has been seen as a strategic move to cement the conservative party’s far-right support base, but it frittered away the possibility of clearing a backlog of pending bills and discussions on electoral reform in the extra parliamentary session that opened last week after a two-month standoff.







Liberty Korea Party floor leader Na Kyung-won (top right) stands at the podium as lawmakers of the ruling party and main opposition argue over her derisive comments targeting President Moon Jae-in at the main chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday. (Yonhap)